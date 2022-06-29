The Chicago Cubs released infielder Jonathan Villar on Wednesday.

Chicago designated the 31-year-old Villar for assignment last Friday.

Villar, who is owed $6 million in 2022, was batting .222 with two homers and 15 RBIs in 46 games this season.

Overall, Villar has a .256 career average in 10 seasons with seven teams. He has 100 homers, 340 RBIs and 238 steals in 1,019 games.

Villar led the majors with 62 steals in 2016 for the Milwaukee Brewers.

