Cubs relief pitcher Adam Morgan delivers to the Diamondbacks in the 6th inning at Wrigley Field on July 23, 2021.
Buy Now

Cubs relief pitcher Adam Morgan delivers to the Diamondbacks in the 6th inning at Wrigley Field on July 23, 2021.

 Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune

The Chicago Cubs reinstated left-handed pitcher Adam Morgan (bereavement) Friday ahead of the team's series with the Milwaukee Brewers.

In a corresponding move, the Cubs placed relief pitcher Manny Rodriguez on the 10-day injured list for shoulder inflammation.

Morgan, 31, has appeared in 29 games this season, recording two saves while striking out 23 over 21 2/3 innings. His ERA of 3.32 is one of the lowest on the team, and he's yet to be tagged with a loss this year.

The southpaw joined the Cubs after six seasons in Philadelphia. Overall for his career, Morgan has hurled 325 strikeouts again 112 walks with a 4.75 ERA.

Rodriguez, 25, is 3-3 this season with a 6.11 ERA.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.