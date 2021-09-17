The Chicago Cubs reinstated left-handed pitcher Adam Morgan (bereavement) Friday ahead of the team's series with the Milwaukee Brewers.
In a corresponding move, the Cubs placed relief pitcher Manny Rodriguez on the 10-day injured list for shoulder inflammation.
Morgan, 31, has appeared in 29 games this season, recording two saves while striking out 23 over 21 2/3 innings. His ERA of 3.32 is one of the lowest on the team, and he's yet to be tagged with a loss this year.
The southpaw joined the Cubs after six seasons in Philadelphia. Overall for his career, Morgan has hurled 325 strikeouts again 112 walks with a 4.75 ERA.
Rodriguez, 25, is 3-3 this season with a 6.11 ERA.
