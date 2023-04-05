Rain postponed the scheduled afternoon game between the visiting Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday following a one hour, 44-minute delay.
The game was rescheduled as part of a split doubleheader on Friday, Sept. 1. The make-up game is slated to start at 1:10 p.m. ET, with the regularly scheduled contest tentatively to begin at 6:40 p.m.
The National League Central rivals split the first two in a three-game series. Cincinnati recorded a 7-6 win on Monday before Chicago responded with a 12-5 decision the following night.
The Reds will return to action on Thursday when they open a three-game series at Philadelphia with the Phillies.
The Cubs are off before opening a three-game series at Wrigley Field with the Texas Rangers on Friday.
