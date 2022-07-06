The Chicago Cubs placed right-hander Kyle Hendricks on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a right shoulder strain.

Hendricks left Tuesday night's start against the Milwaukee Brewers after just three innings with soreness in his throwing shoulder.

The Cubs recalled righty Anderson Espinoza from Double-A Tennessee to take Hendricks' spot on the roster.

Hendricks, 32, is 4-6 with a 4.80 ERA in 16 starts this season. He's making $14 million this season and is scheduled to make $14 million in 2023.

Hendricks is 87-61 in 223 career games (222 starts), all with the Cubs.

Espinoza, 24, is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in his only appearance with the Cubs this season. He's 1-4 with a 7.11 ERA with the Smokies of the Southern League.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription