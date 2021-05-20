The Chicago Cubs put outfielder Jason Heyward on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left hamstring strain.
The club recalled Nick Martini from Triple-A Iowa and put him in the starting lineup playing right field in Thursday's series finale against the Washington Nationals.
Heyward left Wednesday night's game after making a sliding catch. The issue is reportedly on the mild side.
Heyward, 31, is batting just .183 in 39 games this season with four home runs and 13 RBIs.
Martini is 1-for-5 in five games for the Cubs this season.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.