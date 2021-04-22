The Chicago Cubs put outfielder Joc Pederson on the 10-day Injured List Thursday with left wrist tendinitis.
The move is retroactive to Wednesday. The Cubs recalled infielder Nico Hoerner from the alternate training site to replace Pederson on the roster.
Pederson, 29, is hitting just .137 with a home run and four RBIs in 16 games in his first season with Chicago. He signed a one-year, $7 million deal with the club in free agency.
Hoerner, 23, was taken No. 24 overall in the 2018 draft. He debuted in September 2019 for the Cubs and has hit .247 with three homers and 30 RBIs in 68 career games in the major leagues.
