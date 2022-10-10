The Chicago Cubs will extend a qualifying offer to three-time All-Star catcher Willson Contreras, president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said Monday.
Contreras is an impending free agent and the qualifying offer would pay him roughly $19 million in 2023. If he declines the offer, Chicago would receive a draft pick as compensation.
"We'll continue that dialogue," Hoyer told reporters Monday. "We've talked to Willson, we've talked to his representative, so I don't want to make any assumptions there."
Contreras figures to be highly sought if he hits the free agent market.
The 30-year-old is considered one of the top catchers in the majors. He reached the All-Star Game for the third time this season while batting .243 with 22 homers and 55 RBIs.
He also was a key player on the team's World Series-winning club in 2016 as he hit .282 in his first major league season.
Contreras has topped 20 homers four times in his seven big league seasons. He has a .256 average with 117 homers and 365 RBIs in 734 career games.
