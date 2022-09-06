wire Cubs place standout C Willson Contreras on IL Field Level Media Sep 6, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Chicago Cubs placed three-time All-Star catcher Willson Contreras on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to a left ankle sprain.The move is retroactive to Saturday.Contreras has experienced troubles with the ankle since hurting it on Aug. 11 in the Field of Dreams game in Iowa.Contreras, 30, is batting .246 with 21 home runs and 54 RBIs in 107 games. It marks the fourth time he has hit more than 20 homers.He is slated to become a free agent following the season. Chicago also activated left-hander Wade Miley (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list to start Tuesday night's home game against the Cincinnati Reds.This marks just the fifth start of the season for Miley, who also had elbow issues earlier the season. The 35-year-old is 1-0 with a 2.84 ERA with his most recent appearance coming on June 10.Chicago also activated outfielder Michael Hermosillo (quadriceps) from the 60-day list and designated right-handers Luke Farrell and Nicholas Padilla for assignment.Hermosillo is 2-for-28 (.071) with two RBIs in 17 games with the Cubs this season. Farrell had a 4.09 ERA in four appearances (two starts) and Padilla had a 5.40 ERA in one appearance.--Field Level Media Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Read Kickoff '22 Now View the e-Edition Search the MDJ's archives Never miss important local news from the MDJ Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. MDJ News Updates Select All / None Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Atlanta United's Miles Robinson arrested for theft at Battery A day on the Chattahoochee River Temple Kol Emeth celebrates 10th Noshfest Construction firm named for 300+ unit apartment complex near downtown Kennesaw Eastminster Presbyterian celebrates 50 years
