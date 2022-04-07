The Chicago Cubs placed shortstop Andrelton Simmons, left-hander Wade Miley and right-hander Alec Mills on the 10-day injured list prior to Thursday's season-opening afternoon game against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Simmons is dealing with right shoulder inflammation, Wiley missed the entire spring due to left elbow soreness and Mills is bothered by a low back strain. Each move was retroactive to Monday.
Simmons, 32, was signed as a free agent in the offseason to replace the departed Javier Baez as shortstop. The four-time Gold Glove winner has played in 1,191 career games over 10 previous seasons with the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Angels and Minnesota Twins and is a .265 hitter with 70 home runs and 437 RBIs.
The Cubs acquired Miley on Nov. 5 off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds, who declined to exercise his $10 million contract option. A recent MRI exam revealed inflammation, and he is looking at a potential return in mid-May.
Over 11 seasons, the 35-year-old Miley owns a 97-92 record with a 4.15 ERA in 283 games (277 starts) with seven previous teams. He was an All-Star with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2012.
Mills, 30, is 12-13 with a 4.60 ERA in 62 appearances (37 starts) during his four seasons with the Cubs. The former walk-on at UT Martin first reached the majors with the Kansas City Royals in 2016 and famously threw a no-hitter for Chicago against the Brewers in September 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.