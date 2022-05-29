The Chicago Cubs placed left-handed pitcher Wade Miley on the 15-day injured list on Sunday with a shoulder strain.

The designation is retroactive to Thursday. He last pitched on May 22 when he gave up three runs on six hits over six innings in a 5-4 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Miley, 35, is in his first season in Chicago and is 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA in three starts. The Cubs are the eighth team for Miley, who is in his 12th season.

"I don't think it's that big of a deal," manager David Ross said. "I think he'll be back soon. I'm not too worried."

In a corresponding move, the Cubs recalled right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. from Triple-A Iowa.

Leiter is 0-1 with a 6.57 ERA in five appearances (three starts) with Chicago on the season.

The Cubs also placed right-handed pitcher Chris Martin on the bereavement list. He has a 3.94 ERA in 18 relief appearances.

--Field Level Media

