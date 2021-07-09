Chicago Cubs left-hander Brad Wieck was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday due to an irregular heartbeat.
Wieck, 29, underwent a cardiac ablation procedure to correct an atrial flutter back in February 2020.
He was shut down after a 39-pitch outing Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Phillies as a precaution and is undergoing further testing.
"With his history, everything you're dealing with is extremely serious," manager David Ross said.
Wieck has not allowed a run in 15 relief appearances this season, striking out 28 and walking 10 in 17 innings.
He is 2-2 with a 3.77 ERA in 65 career appearances with the San Diego Padres (2018-19) and Cubs.
Also Friday, the Cubs activated right-hander Ryan Tepera from the 10-day injured list, recalled left-hander Kyle Ryan from Triple-A Iowa and optioned right-hander Cory Abbott to Iowa.
--Field Level Media
