The Chicago Cubs placed Jose Lobaton on the 60-day injured list with a right shoulder sprain Wednesday and recalled fellow catcher Taylor Gushue from Triple-A Iowa.
Lobaton was injured while attempting to avoid a collision with Milwaukee closer Josh Hader on the final play of the Cubs' 2-1 loss to the Brewers on Tuesday.
Lobaton, 36, went 0-for-11 with five strikeouts in six games this season with Chicago. He is a career .213 hitter with 21 homers and 107 RBIs in 419 games with the San Diego Padres (2009), Tampa Bay Rays (2011-13), Washington Nationals (2014-17), New York Mets (2018) and Cubs.
Gushue, 27, batted .272 with five homers and 27 RBIs in 36 games this season with Iowa. He has yet to make his major-league debut.
