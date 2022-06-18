The Chicago Cubs placed infielder Frank Schwindel on the 10-day injured list Saturday due to a low back strain.

The Cubs recalled infielder Alfonso Rivas from Triple-A Iowa ahead of Saturday afternoon's home game against the Atlanta Braves.

Schwindel, 29, was forced to leave Friday's 1-0 win against Atlanta in the second inning with back tightness after running out a ground ball.

He is batting .237 with eight homers and 33 RBIs through 62 games this season.

Rivas, 25, has played in 38 games with the Cubs this season and is hitting .194 with two homers and 13 RBIS.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In