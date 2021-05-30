The Chicago Cubs placed infielder David Bote on the injured list Sunday with a separated shoulder and purchased the contract of infielder Sergio Alcantara from Triple-A Iowa.
Right-hander Tyson Miller was designated for assignment by the Cubs to open a spot on the 40-man roster for Alcantara.
Bote injured his shoulder sliding into second base during Saturday's 10-2 win against the visiting Cincinnati Reds.
Bote, 28, is hitting .194 with five homers and 23 RBIs in 49 games.
Alcantara, selected off waivers from the Detroit Tigers in February, was batting .328 with two home runs and six RBIs in 20 games at Iowa. The 24-year-old appeared in 10 games with the Tigers last season.
Miller, 25, had a 5.40 ERA in two appearances with the Cubs last season.
--Field Level Media
