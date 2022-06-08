The scheduled Wednesday night game between the Chicago Cubs and the host Baltimore Orioles was rained out.

The teams will play a makeup game on Aug. 18, which had been scheduled to be an off day for both clubs.

The Orioles routed the Cubs 9-3 on Tuesday to open what was scheduled to be a two-game interleague series.

The Cubs, who have lost three in a row, now have a two-day break as they were already due to be off on Thursday. They begin a three-game road series against the New York Yankees on Friday.

The Orioles, who have won two of three, open a four-game road series against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In