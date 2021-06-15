The Chicago Cubs lost three-time All-Star Kris Bryant in their road game Tuesday night against the New York Mets after he was hit by a pitch on his hand.
The team's initial diagnosis is a right hand contusion, according to reports.
After Joc Pederson singled to lead off the game, Mets right-hander Taijuan Walker plunked Bryant on his hand, causing the game to delay for several minutes. Bryant remained on the base paths as the Cubs later left the bases loaded to end the inning.
ESPN reported that one of the Cubs' trainers stopped Bryant as he was going to his position at third base for the bottom of the inning, but Bryant "shooed him away."
Bryant was not forced to field a ball in the inning, but was replaced by Patrick Wisdom to start the bottom of the second.
The 2016 National League MVP has played in 62 of the Cubs' 67 games this season, hitting .292 with 13 homers and 39 RBIs. Entering Tuesday's game, he led the Cubs in runs scored (40), hits (66) and doubles (16).
--Field Level Media
