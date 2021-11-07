Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Sign up for our Email News Alerts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Chicago Cubs exercised their 2022 club contract option on left-handed pitcher Wade Miley, whom they acquired off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.
Miley, who turns 35 on Saturday, had a $10 million contract option.
In 2021, he had a 12-7 record and a 3.37 ERA in 28 starts for the Reds.
Miley spent two seasons in Cincinnati, and the Cubs become his eighth team.
He began his career in 2011 with the Diamondbacks and has appeared in 283 games (277 starts). He has a career record of 97-92 with a 4.15 ERA. In 1,581 innings, he has 1,252 strikeouts.
The Cubs have spots open in the starting rotation. Right-hander Zach Davies is now a free agent, and they released veteran Jake Arrieta in August.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
You can purchase copies of today's MDJ at Kroger, Publix, Walgreens, RaceTrac and any other MDJ rack location.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get unlimited access to quality, locally-produced news.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.