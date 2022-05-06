Friday's game between the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field has been postponed because of inclement weather.

The game will be made up Saturday at 6:40 p.m. CT as the second game of a split doubleheader. The start time for Saturday's originally scheduled game was moved to 12:05 p.m.

Starting pitchers haven't been confirmed.

This weekend is the Dodgers' only visit to Wrigley Field this season.

The Cubs are 2-7 in their past nine games, including two straight losses to the crosstown White Sox. The Dodgers are 6-3 over their past nine games and have won three straight.

--Field Level Media

