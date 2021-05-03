Monday's game between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers was postponed due to inclement weather heading for Chicago.
Instead, the Cubs and Dodgers will play a split doubleheader Tuesday to open their three-game series. The first game will begin at 1:20 p.m. Central time, followed by Game 2 at 6:40.
Chicago was scheduled to start Kyle Hendricks on Monday against the Dodgers' Walker Buehler. Both teams have yet to announce their pitching plans for the doubleheader.
Earlier Monday, the Dodgers announced starting pitcher Dustin May would undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery on May 11.
