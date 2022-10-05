David Bote and Zach McKinstry each hit three-run homers, and the visiting Chicago Cubs scored six times in the sixth en route to a season-ending 15-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.
Franmil Reyes (three RBIs) clubbed a two-run homer in the eighth for one of his three hits and Bote finished with two hits and five RBIs for the Cubs (74-88), who won 12 of their final 15 games. McKinstry also had two hits and P.J. Higgins recorded three RBIs, while Adbert Alzolay (2-1) threw 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief to earn the win for Chicago.
Meanwhile, Jake Fraley had two hits for the Reds (62-100), who, despite taking two of three from the Cubs in this series, suffered 100 losses for the second time in franchise history. Cincinnati's 1982 club went 61-101.
In the second inning, Cincinnati starter Graham Ashcraft (5-6) issued back-to-back walks to Nico Hoerner and Higgins, then Bote drove the ball just over the fence in the right field corner for a 3-0 lead.
Cincinnati got a run back in the bottom of the second, when Jose Barrero drew a walk and eventually made his way around to score on Higgins' passed ball. The Reds made it 3-2 an inning later when Stuart Fairchild lined a drive off center fielder Christopher Morel's glove, resulting in a triple, and scored on rookie Spencer Steer's two-out single off Chicago starter Adrian Sampson.
The Cubs' right-hander didn't make it out of the third, leaving with an apparent leg injury. Only one of the two runs Sampson allowed over those 2 2/3 innings was earned, to go with four hits and a walk.
Chicago, however, broke the game open in the sixth, highlighted by Bote's two-run double and McKinstry's blast, with two on, well up into the right field seats off Reds reliever Derek Law. Ashcraft's day ended after 5 1/3 innings. He allowed seven runs, four hits and five walks while striking out four.
The Cubs added four more runs in the seventh, thanks in large part to Higgins' two-run double.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.