Sunday's scheduled game between the Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals in Chicago was postponed because of rain.
The game was rescheduled to Sept. 24 as part of a doubleheader at Wrigley Field. It will be the second game, and start time will be announced later.
The Cubs and Cardinals each end the first half of the season with 44-46 records, tied for third place in the National League Central behind the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers and the second-place Cincinnati Reds.
The teams split the first two games of their three-game series. The Cubs won 10-5 on Friday, and the Cardinals followed with a 6-0 victory on Saturday.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.