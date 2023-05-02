With catcher Yan Gomes under evaluation for a potential concussion, the Chicago Cubs recalled catcher Miguel Amaya from Double-A Tennessee.
In a corresponding move, left-hander Ryan Borucki was designated for assignment.
Gomes was hit the back of the head by a backswing while catching during Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. He departed in the second inning and was replaced by Tucker Barnhart.
Amaya, 24, is set to make his major league debut after he batted .273 with four home runs and eight RBIs in 13 games with Tennessee this season.
Borucki, 29, had his contract purchased by the Cubs on Sunday but did not appear in a game. He is 10-9 with a 4.45 ERA over parts of five seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners.
--Field Level Media
