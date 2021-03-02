The Chicago Cubs are bringing back right-handed pitcher Ryan Tepera on a one-year deal, the team announced Tuesday.
Terms were not disclosed but it's reportedly an $800,000 deal that could balloon to $1.75 million with incentives.
The Cubs designated right-handed pitcher Duane Underwood Jr. for assignment.
Tepera, 33, appeared in 21 games for the Cubs last season, going 0-1 with a 3.92 ERA in 20 2/3 innings. He became a free agent in December.
Tepera went 12-11 with a 3.64 ERA in five seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays (2015-19).
