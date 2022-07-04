The Chicago Cubs activated Seiya Suzuki from the 10-day injured list Monday after the outfielder missed more than a month with a finger injury.

The Cubs optioned OF Narciso Crook to Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move.

Suzuki last played May 26, when he stole second base and jammed his left hand on the bag.

Suzuki, 27, has four home runs and 21 RBIs with a .245 batting average in 41 games for Chicago.

Suzuki is in his first season with the Cubs after signing a five-year deal worth $85 million in March. The Cubs also paid a $14.625 million posting fee to his Japanese league team.

Crook, 26, was batting .250 with two RBIs in four games with the Cubs.

--Field Level Media

