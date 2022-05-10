The Chicago Cubs activated left-hander Wade Miley from the injured list to make his season debut on Tuesday night against the San Diego Padres.

The 35-year-old Miley has been sidelined with elbow inflammation that flared up during spring training.

Miley was claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Reds last November. He went 12-7 with a 3.37 ERA in 28 starts in 2021 for Cincinnati, highlighted by a no-hitter against Cleveland on May.

Overall, Miley is 97-92 with a 4.15 ERA in 283 appearances (277 starts) with seven previous major league teams.

Chicago opened the roster spot by placing outfielder Michael Hermosillo (quadriceps) on the injured list. The move is retroactive to May 8.

Hermosillo, 27, is batting just .071 (2-for-28) with no homers and two RBIs in 17 games.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In