The Chicago Cubs activated left-hander Sean Newcomb from the 15-day injured list and optioned right-hander Michael Rucker to Triple-A Iowa on Sunday.

Newcomb, who turned 29 on Sunday, has not pitched for the Cubs since May 7 due to a sprained left ankle. He was acquired in a trade with the Atlanta Braves on April 21.

He has a 7.56 ERA and no decisions in six relief appearances this season between Atlanta and Chicago. For his career, Newcomb is 24-23 with a 4.28 ERA in 147 games (57 starts) since debuting in 2017.

Rucker, 28, is 0-1 with a 5.49 ERA in 12 relief outings this season. He has struck out 21 batters in 19 2/3 innings.

