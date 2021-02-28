The Cubs activated left-handed reliever Kyle Ryan from the COVID-19-related injury list on Sunday and designated right-hander Robert Stock for assignment in the corresponding move.
Ryan went 1-0 with a 5.17 ERA, 11 strikeouts and six walks in 15 2/3 innings out of the bullpen spanning 18 games in 2020. In a six-year career, he is 13-8 with a 3.87 ERA, 139 strikeouts and 79 walks in 204 2/3 innings in six seasons, spending the first four with the Detroit Tigers and the past two with the Cubs.
Ryan joined the Cubs for a workout on Saturday after missing the first couple of weeks of spring training with the coronavirus.
He is expected to be a piece of a rebuilt bullpen that could include right-hander Ryan Tepera, who the Cubs signed this week, camp invitee and right-hander Pedro Strop, right-hander Brandon Workman and left-hander Andrew Chafin.
--Field Level Media
