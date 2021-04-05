The Chicago Cubs acquired right-hander Dauris Valdez from the San Diego Padres on Monday in exchange for right-hander James Norwood.
Valdez, 25, compiled an 8-9 record with 14 saves and a 3.97 ERA in 122 appearances (12 starts) in the minors from 2016-19.
The Dominican Republic native has not pitched above the Double-A level, where he went 2-0 with one save and a 4.23 ERA in 43 games at Amarillo in 2019. He struck out 68 batters and walked 28 in 55 1/3 innings.
Norwood, 27, made 23 relief appearances with the Cubs during the 2018-20 seasons, going 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA, 21 strikeouts and 14 walks in 22 innings.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.