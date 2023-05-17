Goals in the first half by Lucas Zelarayan and Malte Amundsen were enough for the host Columbus Crew, as they ended a four-game winless streak with a 2-0 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy on Wednesday night.
Patrick Schulte made two saves for his third shutout of the season for the Crew (5-4-3, 18 points), who were on a 0-2-2 stretch.
The Galaxy (2-7-3, nine points) fell to 2-3-0 in their past five games. They have not scored in their past five road contests.
Zelarayan, who did not play in the Crew's 2-2 tie against Orlando City on Saturday, scored his fifth goal of the season in the 25th minute. Cucho Hernandez picked up his third assist in the past two games.
The Crew had been hunting for a goal with several good chances going awry, including a partial break by Hernandez that resulted in a weak chip shot that was easily stopped by Jonathan Bond.
This time, Hernandez sent a through ball to Zelarayan in stride down the left flank. Zelarayan cut back on Jalen Neal inside the box and fired a low shot past Bond.
Columbus took a two-goal lead into the break for the second match in a row when Amundsen scored in the 43rd minute.
Playing in his second match and making first start since being acquired from New York City FC on April 25, Amundsen shirked a defender and got his shoulder on a cross by Alexandru Matan to knock the ball across the line.
Columbus increased its league-leading, first-half goal total to 13.
Galaxy star forward Chicharito did not start because due to a heavy schedule. He entered in the 61st minute for leading scorer Dejan Jovelic, who has two goals his season.
This was the first meeting between the teams since a 3-1 home win for the Crew in May 2019.
Both teams play Saturday, with the Crew traveling downstate to play FC Cincinnati while Los Angeles is at D.C. United.
