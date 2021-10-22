Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Sign up for our Email News Alerts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Columbus Crew standout Gyasi Zardes will likely miss the rest of the regular season after being diagnosed with a sprained MCL in his left knee.
The veteran forward was injured during the first half of Wednesday's 1-1 tie with Nashville.
Crew coach Caleb Porter said Friday that the timetable is two to four weeks, which leaves a slight chance of Zardes returning for the regular-season finale on Nov. 7 against the Chicago Fire.
A four-week absence would prevent Zardes from being with the U.S. Men's National Team for mid-November games against Mexico and Jamaica.
Zardes, 30, has a team-leading nine goals in 21 matches this season, and has 53 in four seasons with Columbus.
Overall, Zardes has 87 MLS goals counting a five-year stint with the Los Angeles Galaxy.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get unlimited access to quality, locally-produced news.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.