Columbus Crew standout Gyasi Zardes will likely miss the rest of the regular season after being diagnosed with a sprained MCL in his left knee.

The veteran forward was injured during the first half of Wednesday's 1-1 tie with Nashville.

Crew coach Caleb Porter said Friday that the timetable is two to four weeks, which leaves a slight chance of Zardes returning for the regular-season finale on Nov. 7 against the Chicago Fire.

A four-week absence would prevent Zardes from being with the U.S. Men's National Team for mid-November games against Mexico and Jamaica.

Zardes, 30, has a team-leading nine goals in 21 matches this season, and has 53 in four seasons with Columbus.

Overall, Zardes has 87 MLS goals counting a five-year stint with the Los Angeles Galaxy.

--Field Level Media

