The Seattle Sounders, with a victory in the MLS Cup final against the host Columbus Crew on Saturday, could enter the realm of what their coach calls the "D word."
The Sounders, appearing in their fourth final in five seasons with two titles their credit, might be considered a dynasty by becoming the first team since the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2011-12 to win consecutive MLS championships. Seattle won the title in 2016 and 2019 and was runner-up in 2017.
"I am very proud of the success we've had because MLS is a league filled with parity," Seattle coach Brian Schmetzer said. "We understand how hard it is just to put yourself in position to be back-to-back champions, and we're not going to take this chance for granted."
The Crew, the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, will play in their third MLS Cup. They defeated the New York Red Bulls in Carson, Calif., in 2008 and lost at home to the Portland Timbers in 2015.
A common thread with the latter match is current Crew coach Caleb Porter, who coached the Timbers to the 2015 title. He understands that Seattle, the second seed in the Western Conference, is the measuring stick.
"I told (my) guys I wouldn't want it any different," he said. "If we're going to win a championship on our home field, I want to do it against the best team. Certainly, the Seattle Sounders are the best team, hopefully next to us."
Columbus is home because it edged Seattle in points per game (1.78-1.77). Mapfre Stadium will be limited to 1,500 fans because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The Crew's challenge will be enhanced by the absence of two midfielders, Darlington Nagbe and Pedro Santos, who were ruled out for the game on Thursday. Both were listed as "medically not cleared to play," a designation introduced this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Columbus had announced that two players tested positive for COVID-19 this week but did not identify which two.
The Crew reached the final with a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution while Seattle overcame a two-goal, second-half deficit to defeat Minnesota United 3-2.
Crew forward Gyasi Zardes knows the game plan vs. Seattle.
"We have to start off on the right foot," he said, "because a team like that, obviously they have a lot of experience, especially in big games like this."
--Field Level Media
