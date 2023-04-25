The Columbus Crew acquired defender Malte Amundsen from New York City FC on Tuesday in exchange for $400,000 in general allocation money.
NYCFC could receive up to an additional $100,000 in GAM if certain performance metrics are met.
Also on Tuesday, the Crew announced homegrown defender Will Sands will undergo ACL surgery on his left knee. He will miss the rest of the 2023 season.
Amundsen, 25, has one goal and five assists in 59 career MLS matches (37 assists) with NYCFC.
"Malte is a young, experienced player who has already proven his potential overseas and in MLS, including quality performances in the playoffs," Crew president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said. "We are really familiar with his skillset and competitiveness from his time in the Eastern Conference, and we are confident he will be a strong fit within our system.
"It is disappointing to lose Will for the year as a club and especially for him personally, as he was truly coming into form on the pitch early in the season. He has always attacked his preparation with great drive and positive energy, and we know he will carry that same mindset into his recovery process."
Sands, who sustained the injury on Saturday in a 1-0 loss against Charlotte FC, has notched two assists in seven MLS appearances (all starts) this season. He has three assists in 19 career MLS matches (12 starts) with Columbus.
