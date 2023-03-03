The Columbus Crew acquired defender Gustavo Vallecilla on loan from the Colorado Rapids on Friday in exchange for $175,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money.
As part of the agreement, Columbus will have the option to purchase Vallecilla on a permanent basis at the conclusion of the season,.
Vallecilla, 23, did not record a goal or an assist in 12 appearances with the Rapids in 2022. He joined the club from FC Cincinnati last March.
Before his arrival in Colorado, Vallecilla spent two seasons on loan with FC Cincinnati from Ecuadorian side SD Aucas, scoring two goals in 25 appearances.
