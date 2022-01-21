The Creighton men's basketball program announced Friday that coach Greg McDermott would miss Saturday's home game against DePaul after entering COVID-19 health and safety protocol.

The game was still on as of Friday evening, indicating that there weren't enough other cases within the Bluejays' program to trigger a postponement.

Creighton did not announce an interim coach for the game. When McDermott served a suspension during the 2020-21 season, assistant coach Alan Huss took the reins.

McDermott missed practice Monday and part of Tuesday for what the program described as a "minor medical procedure."

Creighton (11-5, 3-2 Big East) is coming off a one-sided 87-64 victory Wednesday over St. John's.

--Field Level Media

