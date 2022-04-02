Arizona Coyotes forward Lawson Crouse is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a broken hand.

The Coyotes said Crouse would be sidelined for four weeks after he blocked a shot during Monday's 6-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

Arizona (21-42-5, 47 points), which has been eliminated from postseason contention, concludes its season against the Nashville Predators on April 29.

Crouse, 24, has recorded career-high totals in goals (20) and points (34) in 65 games this season. His 14 assists are tied for a career high, set when he played 81 games during the 2018-19 campaign.

Crouse has recorded 110 points (56 goals, 54 assists) in 346 career games with the Coyotes, who acquired him in a trade from the Florida Panthers on Aug. 25, 2016.

The Ontario native was selected by the Panthers with the 11th overall pick of the 2015 NHL Draft.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In