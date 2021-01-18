Arizona Coyotes captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson is expected to miss 3-4 weeks because of a lower-body injury, according to a report from the Arizona Republic on Monday.
Ekman-Larsson, 29, has three assists in two games this season. He last played Saturday against the San Jose Sharks, registering a three-point game and a plus-2 rating in more than 17 minutes of ice time.
The Coyotes veteran was injured on a hit by Sharks forward Evander Kane in the third period of Saturday's game. Ekman-Larsson stayed on the ice after the hit along the end boards as Coyotes players barked at Kane.
In 725 career games, Ekman-Larsson has 125 goals and 242 assists for 367 points. He has 452 penalty minutes.
