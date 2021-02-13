Arizona Coyotes forward Johan Larsson could be disciplined for an illegal check to the head of St. Louis Blues forward Zach Sanford.

The NHL Department of Player Safety announced Saturday that it will hold a hearing to review Larsson's actions.

In the third period of the Coyotes' 4-1 loss to the Blues on Friday, Larsson received a minor penalty for the hit. Sanford played the rest of the game.

--Field Level Media

