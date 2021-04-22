Arizona Coyotes forward Conor Garland is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury, the team announced Thursday.

Garland sustained the injury during Tuesday's practice and sat out the Coyotes' 4-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild the following night.

"He's an emotional guy. Tenacity on the ice, emotional on the bench," Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said of Garland, per the Arizona Republic. "He's always around the net. He's a pest around the net. It's hard to find those guys that are pests. He's one of our better players."

Garland, 25, has recorded 32 points (10 goals, team-leading 22 assists) in 45 games this season.

Garland has 89 points (45 goals, 44 assists) in 160 career games since being selected by the Coyotes in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL Draft.

