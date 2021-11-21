Sorry, an error occurred.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb suffered a head injury late in the first half of their game Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Lamb was ruled out for the rest of the game.
Lamb had three catches for 14 yards as the Cowboys could not sustain much rhythm in the first half and trailed 16-3 at the break.
Dallas was already playing without receiver Amari Cooper, who tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Thursday's Thanksgiving Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders as well.
--Field Level Media
