Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb suffered a head injury late in the first half of their game Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Lamb was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Lamb had three catches for 14 yards as the Cowboys could not sustain much rhythm in the first half and trailed 16-3 at the break.

Dallas was already playing without receiver Amari Cooper, who tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Thursday's Thanksgiving Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders as well.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.