The Dallas Cowboys activated wide receiver Amari Cooper from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday.
A news release from the team said Cooper has "a chance to play" in New Orleans on Thursday night.
Cooper, who is not vaccinated, missed the last two games -- both losses -- after testing positive for the coronavirus last month.
Earlier reports Tuesday suggested that Cooper was still experiencing symptoms and in danger of missing a third game.
Cooper, 27, has 44 receptions for 583 yards and five touchdowns in nine games this season. In 50 games since joining Dallas in October 2018, he has 268 catches for 3,611 yards and 24 touchdowns.
The Cowboys (7-4) have been dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that saw a 13th person enter protocols on Tuesday.
Head coach Mike McCarthy tested positive and will not make the trip to New Orleans, with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn serving as acting head coach against the Saints (5-6).
McCarthy said that the Cowboys need to evaluate Cooper's conditioning before inserting the four-time Pro Bowl selection back into the lineup.
The potential return of wideouts Cooper and CeeDee Lamb (concussion) would offset the loss of Cedrick Wilson, who is expected to miss Thursday's game with an ankle injury.
--Field Level Media
