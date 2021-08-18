With kicker Greg Zuerlein still on the mend from offseason back surgery, the Dallas Cowboys will sign Lirim Hajrullahu.
Coach Mike McCarthy said Hajrullahu would be signing Wednesday.
Hunter Niswander has been the kicker in camp, but McCarthy said he is having an unspecified "issue," requiring a third kicker.
Hajrullahu, 31, is a Canadian born in Kosovo. He played for three Canadian Football League teams from 2014-19, then signed with both the Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers but didn't make the roster of either team.
