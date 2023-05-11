Tight end Luke Schoonmaker agreed to terms on a four-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys, his representation said over social media on Thursday.
JL Sports announced the move involving Schoonmaker, who was selected by the Cowboys in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Michigan.
Schoonmaker caught 35 passes for 418 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games last season with the Wolverines. A sprained shoulder limited him in the final month of the season.
He had one reception for 32 yards in the College Football Playoff semifinal loss to TCU.
League coaches named Schoonmaker a third-team All-Big Ten pick in 2022. He was honorable mention in 2021.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the
respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in
a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it
here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar,
lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 79F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.