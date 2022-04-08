The Dallas Cowboys signed running back Ryan Nall, the player's agent confirmed Friday.

Nall, 26, appeared in 33 games over the past three seasons with the Chicago Bears.

He played 577 snaps on special teams and 95 snaps on offense over that span while totaling 12 rushing yards and 71 receiving yards with one touchdown.

Nall was undrafted in 2018 out of Oregon State.

