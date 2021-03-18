The Dallas Cowboys agreed to a one-year deal Thursday with defensive end Brent Urban.
Urban's wife broke the news on her Twitter account.
Urban, 29, registered 36 tackles, four quarterback hits and 2.5 sacks in 16 games (eight starts) last season with the Chicago Bears.
A fourth-round pick by Baltimore in 2014, he has 104 tackles, six sacks and eight passes defensed in 70 games (27 starts) with the Ravens (2014-18), Tennessee Titans (2019) and Bears (2019-20).
--Field Level Media
