The Dallas Cowboys signed veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes to their practice squad on Saturday.
The Buffalo Bills waived the former Minnesota Vikings standout on Wednesday.
Rhodes, 32, appeared in just two games (one start) for Buffalo and contributed four tackles.
A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Rhodes has 13 interceptions (two returned for touchdowns) and 457 tackles in 135 games (127 starts) with the Vikings (2013-19), Indianapolis Colts (2020-21) and Bills.
Rhodes was a first-round pick in 2013 and an All-Pro first-team selection in 2017.
The Cowboys (12-4) have two cornerbacks on injured reserve with the playoffs approaching.
Jourdan Lewis (foot) and Anthony Brown (Achilles) are both out for the season.
