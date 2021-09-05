Dallas Cowboys All-Pro right guard Zack Martin tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Thursday night's season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Martin, 30, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday.
Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Martin is "frustrated."
"This is the world we live in right now," McCarthy said.
Martin has started 104 of a possible 112 games since Dallas drafted him in the first round (16th overall) in 2014. He made six straight Pro Bowls and earned four first-team All-Pro selections from 2014-19 before missing six games last season with a calf injury.
Reserve guard Brandon Knight is in the COVID-19 protocols after being identified as a close contact.
Two Cowboys offensive linemen received better news. Multiple outlets reported that right tackle La'el Collins was cleared to return to practice Sunday after sitting out last week with a neck stinger, and left guard Connor Williams was activated from the COVID-19 list.
--Field Level Media
