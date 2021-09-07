The Dallas Cowboys carved out $5 million in cap space by restructuring the contract of quarterback Dak Prescott.
The team announced Tuesday that it converted $6.5 million of Prescott's base salary this season into a signing bonus.
Prescott and the Cowboys agreed to a four-year, $160 million extension in March.
The team restructured running back Ezekiel Elliott's deal last week, creating $7 million in cap room.
Prescott has been cleared for Thursday's opener against Tampa Bay and was listed as a full participant in practice Monday.
Prescott, 28, has not played since suffering a season-ending leg injury during a win against the New York Giants on Oct. 11, 2020.
A 2016 fourth-round draft pick, Prescott has passed for 17,634 yards with 106 touchdowns and 40 interceptions over five seasons and 69 games (all starts) with the Cowboys. He is a two-time Pro Bowl selection.
His best season came in 2019 when he passed for 4,902 yards and 30 TDs, both career bests, but Dallas went just 8-8 that season and did not advance to the playoffs.
--Field Level Media
