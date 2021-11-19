Sorry, an error occurred.
The Dallas Cowboys activated kicker Greg Zuerlein off the COVID-19 list on Thursday.
Zuerlein is expected to handle the kicking duties for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The 33-year-old Zuerlein missed last Sunday's 43-3 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. He went on the list on Nov. 9.
Lirim Hajrullahu handled the kicking chores against the Falcons. He was moved back to the practice squad.
Zuerlein, 33, has converted 14 of 18 field goals and 21 of 23 extra points through eight games this season.
He has made 81.9 percent of his field-goal attempts (249 of 304) during a 10-year career with the St. Louis and Los Angeles Rams (2012-19), and Cowboys.
Dallas standout left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) was a limited practice participant on Thursday and could return after a two-game absence.
Also, running backs coach Skip Peete returned to the team. He also missed the Atlanta contest due to COVID-19.
--Field Level Media
