Several veteran Dallas Cowboys players reported to begin offseason workouts at The Star, the team facility in Frisco, Texas, on Monday, contrary to what players on what many other teams are doing.

Nearly 20 teams have committed to skipping the in-person, voluntary portion of the offseason, citing ongoing safety concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic and the positive feedback from players after a virtual offseason in 2020.

When the NFL released its official plan for the 2021 offseason, it included on-field practices that did not take place last offseason. The voluntary workouts are the first phase.

In response to the offseason plan, the NFLPA scheduled a briefing at 2 p.m. ET on Monday.

--Field Level Media

