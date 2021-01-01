The Dallas Cowboys held virtual meetings Friday after a player tested positive for COVID-19, coach Mike McCarthy said.
The player was not identified.
"All the virtual meetings are occurring with the coaches and players, and we'll be back to, I guess, what you would call a standard Saturday schedule in the morning," McCarthy said.
The Cowboys (6-9) are preparing to play the New York Giants (5-10) with the NFC East title and a playoff berth on the line. The Cowboys need a win and a loss by Washington to make the playoffs.
